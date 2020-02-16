First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $438,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

