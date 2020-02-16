Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,870 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $113,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

