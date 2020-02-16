First National Corp MA ADV Sells 129 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.