Creative Planning Has $81,000 Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.