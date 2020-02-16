Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.