Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

