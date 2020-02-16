Creative Planning Buys Shares of 21,031 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 535,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $69,667. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.