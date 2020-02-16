Creative Planning Has $50,000 Stock Position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AEGON were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

