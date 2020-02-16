Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

