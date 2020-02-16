Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,910 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,910 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Domtar Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Domtar Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report