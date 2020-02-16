Creative Planning Makes New $72,000 Investment in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period.

GGN opened at $4.22 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

