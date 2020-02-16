Creative Planning Takes $30,000 Position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Biocept Inc has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.