Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 18,353 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

