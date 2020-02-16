Creative Planning Makes New $42,000 Investment in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

