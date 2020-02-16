Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.