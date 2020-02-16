Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.83 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.