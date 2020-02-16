Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.83 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apyx Medical Corp Short Interest Up 5.7% in January
Apyx Medical Corp Short Interest Up 5.7% in January
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc Short Interest Update
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc Short Interest Update
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 6.0% in January
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 6.0% in January
Short Interest in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreases By 7.4%
Short Interest in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreases By 7.4%
American Woodmark Co. Short Interest Down 10.5% in January
American Woodmark Co. Short Interest Down 10.5% in January
American National BankShares Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
American National BankShares Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report