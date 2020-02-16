1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

BCOW stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.