Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

