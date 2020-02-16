Short Interest in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Decreases By 7.4%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 750,400 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

AXGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

