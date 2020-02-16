American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMWD stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

