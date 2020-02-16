American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 111,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of AMNB opened at $36.20 on Friday. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. Stephens cut their target price on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

