Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $252,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,357 shares in the company, valued at $47,489,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,379.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

AMOT opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

