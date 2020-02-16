Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $252,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,357 shares in the company, valued at $47,489,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,379.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMOT opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
