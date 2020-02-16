Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARTNA. ValuEngine upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.