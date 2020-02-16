Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Grows By 7.2%

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $621,200. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

