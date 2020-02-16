Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 56,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,468 shares of company stock worth $1,297,678. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

BBSI opened at $82.90 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

