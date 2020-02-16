Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BancFirst stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. CWM LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BancFirst by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

