Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.
Shares of CDTX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
