Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CDTX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 119,970 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.