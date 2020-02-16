Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $213,952.20 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

