National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.03.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $75.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 644,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,041,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

