America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 297.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.