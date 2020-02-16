Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at $493,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Karen Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $156,868.11.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CNST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.