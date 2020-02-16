Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Sasol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,485,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

