Insider Selling: Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $253,663.56 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

