NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

DNOW opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. NOW has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth $6,975,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 401,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after buying an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.