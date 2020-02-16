CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

