Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00.

FibroGen stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.