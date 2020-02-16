Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells $198,540.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.