Emma Reeve Sells 5,521 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $193,566.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at $38,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68.

Shares of CNST opened at $36.06 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

