Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Criteo has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.