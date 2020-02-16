Martin Beaulieu Sells 1,500 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$152.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$107.00 and a 1-year high of C$155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.82.

IFC has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.92.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock
Cidara Therapeutics Downgraded by ValuEngine
Cidara Therapeutics Downgraded by ValuEngine
Zions Bancorporation NA VP Sells $213,952.20 in Stock
Zions Bancorporation NA VP Sells $213,952.20 in Stock
National Beverage Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
National Beverage Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc Insider Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc Insider Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report