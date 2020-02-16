Martin Beaulieu Sells 1,500 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$152.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$107.00 and a 1-year high of C$155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.82.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.92.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.