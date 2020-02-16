ValuEngine Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

