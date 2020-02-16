Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

