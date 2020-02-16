Edward C. Coppola Acquires 10,000 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MAC opened at $22.84 on Friday. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

