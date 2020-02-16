John H. Alschuler, Jr. Buys 8,417 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $22.84 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

