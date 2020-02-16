American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 491.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 164,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

