First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBP. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

