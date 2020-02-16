Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $265,687.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $256,687.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $153,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $154,832.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.29 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

