Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

Coty stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Coty by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

