Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

