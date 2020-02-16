Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
