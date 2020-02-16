Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $213,270.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $140.85 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,645.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

