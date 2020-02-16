Insider Buying: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Buys $208,296.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wojcicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

